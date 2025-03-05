“Was there really nothing wrong with him?”

"One of their worst games"

"Mbappe suffered an alarming blackout at all levels, was stopped at every single action as if he was playing with lead in his legs", was the harsh verdict of Marca. "Mbappe and Vinícius maintained the same line they had shown against Betis: they were nowhere to be seen. An incomprehensible game from the two stars, who played one of their worst games of the season. The Frenchman in particular looked so subdued it was as if he'd had more than one tooth pulled out." To explain: Mbappe had recently undergone a wisdom tooth operation.