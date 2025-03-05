Vorteilswelt
Mystery surrounding Real star

“Was there really nothing wrong with him?”

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 10:15

Despite the 2:1 victory in the first leg of the round of 16 against Atletico Madrid, Real superstars Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe have come in for harsh criticism. "Was everything really all right with Mbappe?" wondered the Spanish newspaper "Marca".

0 Kommentare

Defending champions Real Madrid won the first act of the Champions League round of 16 clash. While the Spanish press praised the "royals'" defense, they were harsh on two attacking stars: Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe disappointed.

Vinicius Junior (Bild: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU)
Vinicius Junior
(Bild: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU)

"One of their worst games"
"Mbappe suffered an alarming blackout at all levels, was stopped at every single action as if he was playing with lead in his legs", was the harsh verdict of Marca. "Mbappe and Vinícius maintained the same line they had shown against Betis: they were nowhere to be seen. An incomprehensible game from the two stars, who played one of their worst games of the season. The Frenchman in particular looked so subdued it was as if he'd had more than one tooth pulled out." To explain: Mbappe had recently undergone a wisdom tooth operation.

"Not a good result for eitherside"
 For the Spanish media outlet "Sport", one thing is certain: "The final score was not a bad result for either side, but not a good one either." In fact, everything is still open, the decision will be made in a week's time at the Metropolitano.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

