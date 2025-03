Should you eat expired food?

I have a good friend who doesn't eat any food beyond the best-before date. Now the term means that we are not dealing with the sudden death of the food at this point, but merely with a guarantee from the producer: that his product must be in perfect condition by then or he will otherwise offer compensation (who knows: maybe the meat was lying in the sun somewhere for a short time and was already bad when it reached the store; even that exists, but I don't tell my friend that, otherwise he won't buy anything else).