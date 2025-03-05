Chinese want to become independent of Western chips

The basic technology of "RISC-V" (pronounced "Risk Five") is open source. This means that it can be used and further developed by anyone without license fees. A non-profit foundation in Switzerland is coordinating the global efforts. These processors are used in numerous devices, from smartphones to high-performance computers for artificial intelligence (AI). Originally developed at the University of California at Berkeley, the technology competes with that of chip designer ARM, for which users have to pay license fees.