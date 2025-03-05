Hackman drama
Police identified the wrong dead dog
The latest twist in the mysterious death of the Hollywood star and his wife in Santa Fe: an investigative error is causing a stir in the case of Gene Hackman's dog, who has also died!
Originally, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said that the Hollywood star's beloved German shepherd "Bear" had been found dead in his mansion. But now the surprising turn of events: The German shepherd is alive!
12-year-old dog in a box
Instead, the carcass of a 12-year-old female Australian-Kelpie mix named "Zinna" was discovered in a locked dog crate. The couple were training the dog in agility in the hope of one day taking part in the famous Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, according to US media reports.
"According to USA Today, the couple's other two dogs, Bear, a German shepherd believed to be dead, and Nikita, an Akita shepherd mix, are now at an animal shelter in Santa Fe.
Police in the dark
The background to the deaths of acting legend Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa remains unclear after almost a week.
A "comprehensive investigation" into gas leaks and carbon monoxide shortly after the bodies were found failed to produce any "significant results", according to the sheriff's office in Santa Fe County, New Mexico. Although a low concentration of gas was detected on a hotplate, it was not fatal.
The investigation has been ongoing since the couple were found together with their dead dog on Wednesday last week. According to experts, the bodies had been lying unnoticed in their property for more than a week. An analysis of Hackman's pacemaker revealed that it had stopped working on February 17, Sheriff Adan Mendoza announced a few days ago. It is therefore reasonable to assume that this was the last day of the Oscar-winning actor's life.
Autopsy leaves questions unanswered
The initial results of an autopsy also did not allow any conclusions to be drawn about carbon monoxide poisoning. In addition, no external force was found. The investigation is also focusing on a tablet container that was discovered near Arakawa's body. This was a "very important piece of evidence" and "worrying", the police said a few days ago.
During a search of the house, investigators had taken several items, including the couple's cell phones.
Circumstances "suspicious enough"
According to police, the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the bodies were "suspicious enough" for a full investigation: Arakawa's body was lying on the bathroom floor, Hackman's lifeless body in the entrance area. In addition to the dead dog, two others were found alive. According to a search warrant, the front door was slightly ajar. However, it is still not assumed that foul play was involved.
US pathologists suspect that Gene Hackman may have suffered a cardiac arrest. In the ensuing commotion, his wife Betsy Arakawa searched for his heart medication in the bathroom. She may have fallen and sustained a head injury or suffered heart problems herself due to the excitement. The dog, who it is now known was locked up, is believed to have died of dehydration and starvation.
Hackman was considered one of the most important actors of his generation. The two-time Oscar winner rose to fame with films such as "French Connection" (1971), "The Conversation" (1974) and "Merciless" (1992). He retired from the Hollywood limelight in the early 2000s.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
