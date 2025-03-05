What happens next?
Emotional ski lady: “I’ve reached my limits!”
Joana Hählen has posted an emotional Instagram message following her somewhat surprising decision not to compete in the downhill race in Kvitfjell. In it, the Swiss athlete explains why she didn't compete in the race and the problems she is struggling with. The 33-year-old has also learned to listen to her body more after numerous serious injuries.
"That was one of the toughest weekends of my career. I've put in so much work that it's a great achievement to be able to race at World Cup level again despite my many injuries. But every disappointing race has affected my self-confidence," Hählen begins her message.
The Swiss racer had previously caused some surprise in Kvitfjell by canceling her start in the downhill at short notice - for a long time nothing was known about the reasons behind this. Now she herself has provided an explanation: "I'm constantly fighting - with my mind, my body and my emotions. I reached my limits on Saturday. I just didn't feel able to cope with the downhill race and lost control of my emotions."
"Love is not reciprocated"
In the end, she listened to her body and decided not to compete, says the 33-year-old. "One of the hardest decisions of my career," emphasizes the Swiss athlete and continues: "But in the end, I'm proud of myself. A few years ago, I would have competed anyway in the hope of somehow making it to the finish. Now I'm learning to put my health first - not just physically, but mentally too!"
Her love for skiing is still burning, but she doesn't feel that this love is being reciprocated at the moment, says Hählen. The Swiss skier doesn't know exactly what will happen next: "At the moment, I'm taking each day as it comes and giving myself time to rebuild my self-confidence."
In her career, the Swiss athlete has repeatedly been plagued by serious injuries. She has had to contend with serious cruciate ligament injuries four times alone.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.