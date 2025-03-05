Emotional ski lady: “I’ve reached my limits!”

"Love is not reciprocated"

In the end, she listened to her body and decided not to compete, says the 33-year-old. "One of the hardest decisions of my career," emphasizes the Swiss athlete and continues: "But in the end, I'm proud of myself. A few years ago, I would have competed anyway in the hope of somehow making it to the finish. Now I'm learning to put my health first - not just physically, but mentally too!"