Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has described the dispute with US President Donald Trump in the White House as "regrettable". He said it was time to put things right and establish constructive cooperation. He and his team are ready to work towards lasting peace, Selenskyj wrote on the X platform.
After all, nobody wants an "endless war" and nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians. The first steps could be the release of prisoners, a ceasefire in the air and at sea - provided that the war opponent also complies.
Selenskyj and his team "really appreciate" how much the White House has done to help Ukraine, he added. Unfortunately, Friday's meeting at the White House in Washington did not go as planned. In order for future cooperation and communication to be constructive, it is time to put things right.
Agreement on minerals still possible
The planned raw materials agreement with the USA is not yet off the table. Ukraine is ready to sign such an agreement at any time, Selenskyj wrote. It is a step towards more security and guarantees.
As reported, the Ukrainian president's visit to the White House on Friday ended in a war of words. Among other things, Trump and his Vice President Vance accused Zelensky of being disrespectful and not protecting the previous US military aid for Ukraine. He was not seriously interested in peace, they said. The White House is prepared to meet with Zelensky again if he is serious about the details.
Among other things, the Ukrainian head of government had tried to convince the US government that it would be difficult to negotiate with Russia's ruler Vladimir Putin. The talks were broken off and the originally scheduled press conference was canceled.
