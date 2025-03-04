Dutchman sentenced
Verdict for Dutchman (28): “Family was threatened”
Criminals wanted 50,000 euros from the father of two. Either he would go to Austria to blow up ATMs or his family would be blown up. On Tuesday, the young Dutchman (28) was sentenced to his first lengthy prison sentence at Linz Regional Court.
A Dutchman (28) from Almere has eight previous convictions, six of them relevant, in his home country. But on Tuesday, he received his first lengthy prison sentence at Linz Regional Court. The former self-employed fireworks salesman was charged with having blown up four ATMs in two trips.
Criminals wanted 50,000 euros
One in Windhaag near Freistadt, one in Schrattenberg and two in Drosendorf (both in Lower Austria). The last two were only attempts because one machine held up and the other was driven away by seven warning shots fired by the house owner. As a motive, the father of two said that he had sold explosive devices to someone in Holland for 900 euros and only found out that they were to be used for a blast when the criminals returned after a failed attempt and demanded 50,000 euros in compensation from him.
"Not uncommon in Holland"
His children, partner, siblings and mother were threatened with explosions - if he could not pay, he would have to travel to Austria. "Unfortunately, this happens more often in Holland, in certain scenes conflicts are carried out with explosives," emphasized lawyer Evert Vastenburg. The presiding judge did not believe that the 28-year-old had not taken part in the robberies in Drosendorf because people lived above the branches - also because there was also an apartment above the bank in Windhaag.
Four years in prison
The judge and lay assessors agreed on four years' unconditional imprisonment and he must pay back around 380,000 euros, legally binding.
