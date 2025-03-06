Ertel: “No economic activity at the expense of nature!”

Is this due to the overwhelming power of the Economic Association or is it due to the representatives per se?

I think it's partly because the Economic Association is so strong. But you have to look at the 70 percent figure in a more differentiated way. If you scratch the result a little, it's no longer quite so true. 2020 was a so-called peace election. That sounds so wonderful - a compliment to PR. But what's behind it? In reality, it's a shuffling of a list of voters that is submitted in the name of the Wirtschaftsbund, but where the mandates are only distributed to the other parliamentary groups afterwards.