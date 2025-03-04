Union wants more money for 130,000 workers

Entrepreneurs warn of competitive disadvantages

Entrepreneurs are less rosy about the situation. Domestic industry has been in crisis since 2023: sales and investments are declining. Employers argue that the substantial wage increases of the last three years - around 20 percent in total - have damaged Austria's competitiveness. But Binder counters with facts: Although there were 6587 company insolvencies in Austria in 2024, only 280 of these involved industrial companies. In addition, the production volume in Austria has risen by a whopping 68.5 percent since 2000 - a top figure in an EU comparison! In Germany, for example, there was an increase in production of only 8.3 percent.