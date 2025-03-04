Air pollution is still too high

Poor air quality has many negative effects

The EU has also recognized that the current pollutant limits are too high, which is why adjustments have been decided. However, these will not come into force until 2030 - and they are still twice as high as the values recommended by the WHO. Environmental physician Hans-Peter Hutter from the Medical University of Vienna warns of the health damage caused by pollutants: "Car exhaust gases such as ultrafine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and the like are really bad. Air pollution was classified as a proven carcinogen more than ten years ago. In addition to diseases of the respiratory and cardiovascular systems, there is also increasing evidence of consequences for the brain - keyword dementia. Particles also promote diabetes and neurodermatitis. Unfortunately, the health consequences have long been downplayed."