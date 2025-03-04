Vorarlberger received 17 times as much tax credit

The case of Mr. S. from Hohenems proves that it is worth taking a closer look: last year, he used the free AK tax service for the first time. And lo and behold: the experts' examination revealed that the parameters for Mr. S.'s employee tax assessment had changed fundamentally. After a divorce, Mr. S. was paying maintenance for his son. In addition, his new partner's daughter, who had lost her job due to illness, moved into the shared household. When examining Mr S.'s personal situation, the AK employees found numerous items that the tax office had not initially taken into account. The bottom line was that for the past five years, instead of the 520 euros calculated in the automatic employee tax assessment, he was entitled to 8900 euros!