Thanks to the Chamber of Labor:
Vorarlberger received 17 times as much tax credit
The case of Mr. S. from Hohenems shows that a thorough tax audit is worthwhile. The employee initially only received a tax refund of 520 euros. However, thanks to the free tax service provided by the Vorarlberg Chamber of Labor, it became clear that he was entitled to almost 9,000 euros.
Those who do not carry out the tax adjustment themselves often receive an automatic credit from the tax office. However, the application-free employee tax assessment has its pitfalls. Among other things, it does not take into account important deductions - to the detriment of employees.
The case of Mr. S. from Hohenems proves that it is worth taking a closer look: last year, he used the free AK tax service for the first time. And lo and behold: the experts' examination revealed that the parameters for Mr. S.'s employee tax assessment had changed fundamentally. After a divorce, Mr. S. was paying maintenance for his son. In addition, his new partner's daughter, who had lost her job due to illness, moved into the shared household. When examining Mr S.'s personal situation, the AK employees found numerous items that the tax office had not initially taken into account. The bottom line was that for the past five years, instead of the 520 euros calculated in the automatic employee tax assessment, he was entitled to 8900 euros!
Free support for AK members
It can be assumed that there are many more comparable cases. This makes it all the more important to take a close look at tax equalization: "Employees should make use of all options when equalizing their taxes. After all, every euro often counts, especially in difficult economic times like the ones we are currently experiencing," explains AK tax expert Eva-Maria Düringer. "Just a few hundred euros more in your wallet can decide whether someone can afford school materials for their child, the upcoming car repair or the urgently needed new washing machine."
Because many people do not know what they are entitled to and what they need to pay attention to, the Chamber of Labor offers a comprehensive range of advice on tax equalization - from brochures and webinars to personal advice. AK President Bernhard Heinzle also emphasizes that false restraint is out of place: "Nobody should give away money that is rightfully theirs. Our experts check every tax return individually and get the best out of it for our members," emphasizes Heinzle.
All information on the free AK tax service can be found on the Vorarlberg Chamber of Labor website.
