DFB watches him
Ex-Sturm player “wipes Zlatan off the board”
Following his winter transfer from Sturm Graz to AS Monaco, Mika Biereth has also impressed in France with strong performances and goals. After seven games, he has ten goals to his name - and is already being compared to "soccer god" Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The 22-year-old is also facing the question of which national team he will play for.
Biereth has already scored three trebles since his arrival in the Principality. With ten goals in his first seven games, he has now also replaced a well-known name in the world of soccer. "Biereth wipes Zlatan off the scoreboard," wrote the sports newspaper L'Équipe recently. After his move to Paris Saint-Germain, the Swede impressed with nine goals in seven games.
Of course, the potential of the young attacking player has long been known in Austria - after all, the 22-year-old was a key player at double winners Sturm Graz. There is now speculation in France as to whether he could even snatch the top scorer crown from PSG star Ousmane Dembele. The latter is currently in the lead with 18 goals.
Four national teams as an option
Biereth himself is not interested in such speculation, however, as he told French media after his latest treble last Friday: "The end of the season is still a long way off. I'll continue to do what I'm good at, take it game by game and then perhaps increase my goals. A goal for a goal? No, my goal is simply to win the next game." A recipe with which the 22-year-old has been successful so far.
So successful, in fact, that he could now find himself in an interesting situation with regard to his future with the national team. The striker could theoretically play for four countries. So far, Biereth has only been part of the Danish U21 team. He was born in London and could therefore also be an option for England. His mother is Bosnian and his father has both Danish and German roots. Which is why DFB coach Julian Nagelsmann should also take a close look at the development of the former striker ...
