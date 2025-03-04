“Many at home can’t understand it!”

Shiffrin's run of success had come to a halt after crashing in Cortina d'Ampezzo in the previous season and in Killington in November 2024. But after a two-month forced break due to an abdominal muscle injury and subsequent surgery, Shiffrin struck again just over a week ago in Sestriere in the first World Cup slalom after the comeback race and broke through the triple digits. Just the day before, she had totally messed up the giant slalom and missed out on qualifying for the second run in 33rd place.