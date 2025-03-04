Nicole Schmidhofer:
“Many at home can’t understand it!”
After a difficult phase, Mikaela Shiffrin recently broke the magic 100 mark in Sestriere. "Many people at home can't understand that. She wins the slalom and can't do the giant slalom," says former ÖSV lady Nicole Schmidhofer, who now works as an expert for ORF.
Shiffrin's run of success had come to a halt after crashing in Cortina d'Ampezzo in the previous season and in Killington in November 2024. But after a two-month forced break due to an abdominal muscle injury and subsequent surgery, Shiffrin struck again just over a week ago in Sestriere in the first World Cup slalom after the comeback race and broke through the triple digits. Just the day before, she had totally messed up the giant slalom and missed out on qualifying for the second run in 33rd place.
"... otherwise you don't win"
"It may seem strange, but they are totally different things and disciplines," Schmidhofer explains on the program "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7" on ServusTV. "In racing conditions, there is more pressure, higher speeds. You can't pull back, otherwise you won't win!"
According to Schmidhofer, "many people don't admit this to themselves". "I didn't either," admits the 35-year-old Styrian. "But if you realize that you have a blockage, you can work on it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
