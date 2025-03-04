Australia considers participation in peacekeeping force

How long will the stockpile of weapons and ammunition last?

It was previously estimated that the Ukrainian military would be able to continue fighting at the same intensity for around six months with the arms supplies initiated by former US President Joe Biden. Ukraine also receives a lot of support from other Western countries. However, it is highly questionable whether this can compensate for the loss of US aid. The supplies from the USA cannot be replaced, particularly in terms of missiles for the Patriot air defense systems. There is now a threat of weaknesses in the air defense system that the Russian military could exploit for attacks with ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. There would be hardly any protection for the ailing energy system, arms factories and other strategically important Russian targets.