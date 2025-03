Woman steered car into oncoming lane while turning

At around 4.50 p.m., a 56-year-old female driver started to turn left from Rheinstraße into Vorklostergasse. To do this, she moved into the appropriate turning lane and then drove forward into the middle of the junction. Unfortunately, she steered her car too far into the oncoming lane during this maneuver - a 23-year-old car driver was unable to brake in time and both vehicles crashed head-on into each other.