In favor of bill

Melania Trump campaigns against revenge porn

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 07:19

First Lady Melania Trump is committed to the fight against revenge porn. In today's AI-driven world, the danger is alarmingly high, said the 54-year-old at a round table in the US Capitol. Her goal is to protect young people from harm.

In her first speech on Capitol Hill since returning to the White House, the First Lady supported a bill that would make it a federal crime to publish intimate images or videos without the consent of the person concerned or even the mere threat of doing so. This also applies to images created with artificial intelligence, where, for example, the face of an ex-girlfriend or ex-boyfriend is transferred to a person in a porn movie.

Pressure on social media companies
Trump referred to a 15-year-old girl in attendance who had been the victim of such an AI-generated porn clip. Although the family had asked social media companies for help, the clips had continued to be distributed worldwide. The family's pleas had fallen on deaf ears.

The widespread abusive behavior in the digital sphere is affecting the daily lives of children, families and communities, Trump criticized.

The bill, called the "Take it Down Act", is intended to force the major platforms to remove revenge porn from their sites. According to Republican Senator Ted Cruz, it was approved by the Senate three weeks ago and will now go to the House of Representatives. Cruz and Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar had introduced the bill.

