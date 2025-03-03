First three-party coalition
“Perhaps lulled into a sense of security for far too long”
They are united by the will to shape and move the country forward. This is emphasized by Christian Stocker (ÖVP), Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) as the leaders of the first three-party coalition in Austria. The central topics of their first joint interview on ORF on Monday evening were the budget, security policy and migration.
Nobody wants a situation like 2015 anymore. The stop to family reunification agreed in the government agreement will apply from tomorrow, confirmed Chancellor Stocker. Babler distanced himself slightly from this hard line, but committed to the government program.
Stocker wants to be chancellor for all
The new Chancellor Stocker did not want to describe the negotiations as "empty kilometers"; it was a chapter that should not be left out. According to Stocker, the majority of people do not want new elections. He reiterated that he wanted to be a chancellor for everyone, including FPÖ voters. When asked whether he was the best chancellor in the difficult situation, Stocker said he would take on the responsibility with joy and respect: "I will make an effort and do my best."
Why did it work out between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS? "The parameters have changed. Herbert Kickl and his FPÖ failed miserably to find a majority - and that was a good thing," says the NEOS leader.
"Crystal clear commitment to Europe"
"Of course I have to learn," added the new Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger in response to the objection that she had no experience in foreign policy. While Babler professed neutrality, Meinl-Reisinger hinted at differences in this area. However, the three-party coalition was "crystal clear" on Europe. "We can only protect ourselves together." Stocker objected, particularly with regard to the new situation in the USA, that they had "perhaps been lulled into a sense of security for far too long".
All three emphasized that they wanted to maintain the rearmament of the armed forces. According to Stocker, defense spending would be similar in NATO as well, and nothing would change. He and Meinl-Reisinger did not appear to be stubbornly adhering to neutrality, although they did point out that this was a constitutional right and that there was no majority for a change.
Budget as a huge act for three-party government
There were also differences on the budget, but they were committed to the government program. Babler did not accept any doubts about the red Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer. He was a proven expert: "We have taken on responsibility in a difficult situation and will need impetus and investment," and Marterbauer was the right man for the job. "It is a huge act that we are carrying out," said Meinl-Reisinger.
"The length of the government bench is our smallest challenge"
Stocker did not accept the criticism of the size of the government - it consists of 21 people. "If you want to balance the budget with the size of the government, then have fun. The length of the government bench is the least of our challenges." The most important question is whether a government works.
Emergency clause for family reunification from "immediately"
All attempts by journalists to highlight differences did not bear fruit. Even on migration and the agreed immediate halt to family reunification, the two sides remained united. "We don't want to overload the systems," said Stocker.
The emergency clause will be invoked as soon as the Minister of the Interior signs off on it. "We have to come up with measures," said Stocker. You can imagine what the influx would mean for the education system, for example - and not just in Vienna. People have a right to have measures put in place. Nobody wants to experience a situation like 2015 again, added Meinl-Reisinger. "It would have looked different with the SPÖ, but it is a compromise," said Babler.
