“Perhaps lulled into a sense of security for far too long”

Stocker wants to be chancellor for all

The new Chancellor Stocker did not want to describe the negotiations as "empty kilometers"; it was a chapter that should not be left out. According to Stocker, the majority of people do not want new elections. He reiterated that he wanted to be a chancellor for everyone, including FPÖ voters. When asked whether he was the best chancellor in the difficult situation, Stocker said he would take on the responsibility with joy and respect: "I will make an effort and do my best."