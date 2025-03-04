When the postman delivers drugs to the children’s room

Who belongs to the risk group

Children and young people in unstable and dysfunctional family structures, in which neglect, domestic violence or parental mental illness play a role, are particularly at risk. Poverty is also a decisive factor: "Studies show that socio-economically disadvantaged young people are at a higher risk of addiction and dependency because they are more likely to experience stress at home due to financial problems. Lower educational opportunities or a lack of career prospects also cause many to turn to drugs." They often take risky routes to obtain substances and are therefore frequently involved in drug-related crime.

While alcohol and traditional tobacco consumption is on the decline among young people, new nicotine products such as e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches are gaining popularity, according to Taferner-Kraigher. The abuse of prescription drugs, especially psychotropic substances, is also a growing problem: "The most commonly used illegal drug among young people is cannabis. There has also been a slight increase in the use of ecstasy, cocaine and amphetamines. Around four percent of the Austrian population have already had experience with these drugs. Between 36,000 and 39,000 people in Austria also use opioids at high risk, often in combination with other substances."