These toilets know no gender

All genders welcome! Gendering has now largely established itself in linguistic usage, but it will probably still take some time when it comes to the restroom. Because opinions are divided here. Instead of the traditional men's and women's toilets, some places now have so-called all-gender toilets. What used to be impossible in small cafés due to lack of space is now paying tribute to the new gender roles. The unisex toilets are available to both men and women as well as people who do not identify as men or women.