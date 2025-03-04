Ascent in sight
Violett flirts with the two-tier league
The young Violets are within reach of the title in the Regionalliga Ost, and Austria would be prepared for promotion to the 2nd division. But there is still the cooperative club Stripfing. They will definitely have to look elsewhere...
The Young Violets got off to a strong start in the spring, sending out a clear signal with their 5:1 victory over Wr. Viktoria. With two points behind leaders Marchfeld, the fifth-placed team is fully involved in the Eastern League title race.
Promotion is not an obligation for the Jungveilchen, but it is not off the table either. "We are very happy with the situation and have rejuvenated the squad once again. This process is ideal for the development of the players. But if things hadn't gone so smoothly in the fall, we would have had to react differently," says sporting director Manuel Ortlechner.
So it's not just the professionals and women at Violett who are on track - while cooperative club Stripfing are deep in the relegation mire in 14th place in the 2nd division. The Violets returned to the Ostliga in the 2022/23 season with 29 points and are now in their second year of cooperation with coach Emin Sulimani's squad.
With a clear goal - Austria wants to offer a platform to talented players who they believe are ready for the 2nd division. But what happens if both teams play in the same league from next season - or the Violets are even allowed to perform one league above Stripfing? "A different dimension"The cooperation agreement between the two clubs will not change, as the Violets are not an independent club. The cooperation concerns Stripfing and Austria. This means that both teams could also play in the same league," says lawyer Wolfgang Rebernig. who secured the professional license for the Lower Austrians in 2023 in the last instance. "I can't say whether Stripfing will now fulfill the conditions. But they should think about the alternative stadium."
The second division club is aiming to return to Floridsdorf next season; in the event of promotion, the league rivals (Vienna and FAC) have indicated the Generali-Arena as an alternative stadium. Of course, it would be much cheaper for Austria if the Violets stayed in the Ostliga. The players do not receive a points bonus, but from July 1, a 2nd division player must earn at least a monthly gross salary of 1,800 euros. "The contracts are in a different dimension. But we are prepared for all eventualities," says Ortlechner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
