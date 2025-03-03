Tesla customers turn away from “crazy” Musk

Musk made Tesla the most valuable car manufacturer in the world

Now the criticism of Musk could also have an impact on his company - and above all on Tesla, a brand that was once praised and celebrated by progressive environmentalists. Musk has been head of Tesla since 2008 and has made the brand the most valuable car manufacturer in the world in terms of market capitalization. Analysts now point out that his political activities could damage the image of the cars. Musk not only exerts great influence on politics in the USA - he also supports far-right parties in Europe, including the AfD, and spreads conspiracy theories on the internet.