"My way ..."
Podium party: Feller lets it rip – not at all
Disco feeling, booming bass beats, champagne showers - not a trace! Manuel Feller took a very relaxed approach to his "podium party" after third place in Kranjska Gora.
"My way of celebrating a podium finish," wrote Austria's slalom figurehead in a recent Insta story. However, anyone expecting a lavish celebration will be disappointed. Quiet instead of party noise, water instead of disco, sun instead of spotlights. Feller, a self-confessed fishing enthusiast, enjoys the peace and quiet of a lake. And the perfect, almost kitschy weather. His cell phone panning over the picturesque surroundings makes you want to get out into nature.
Rollercoaster ride
Being a Feller fan is like riding a rollercoaster, he writes in a permanent post. Third place in Kranjska Gora - another podium finish at last. But, as he said immediately after the race, he would have liked to have swapped it for a medal at the World Championships. He was denied this, which Feller in turn labeled as one of the worst defeats of his career.
Of course, the first win of the season is still a long time coming, not only for Feller, but for the ÖSV men in general. Feller's third place was at least a sign of life - and an indication that the longed-for victory is very much possible. The chances of breaking the spell have now sunk into single figures. There are still nine races to go this winter.
"Not much was missing. It was a close race, you can be satisfied. We were close," said head coach Marko Pfeifer about his team's performance on the podium. The podium finish was very important for Feller, Pfeifer speculated. The Tyrolean is expected to put an end to the misery.
"Anything is possible" without mistakes
Feller himself wants to continue to throw everything into the balance. "You can't force it, especially with the starting field. In every race, you can see how well everyone does in the 30," said the 32-year-old. His motto: "Make fewer mistakes, then anything is possible."
Feller and Co. still have two chances in the slalom. After the stop in Hafjell (slalom, giant slalom) in two weeks, the World Cup final in Sun Valley in the US state of Idaho (March 20 to 27) is still on the agenda. In the speed category, there will still be racing in Kvitfjell next weekend - possibly with Marco Schwarz. The Carinthian is considering taking part in the downhill training.
