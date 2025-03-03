Employment fought for
Despite a promise, truck driver had to wait for months
A truck driver had been employed intermittently by a company in the Braunau district for around 30 years. Last year, the employment relationship was once again terminated by mutual agreement, with a firm promise of re-employment when the economic situation and weather conditions allow.
The truck driver had been employed by a company in the Braunau district since 1994. Time and again, mostly in the winter months, the employment relationship was temporarily terminated. This was also the case last year. This time too, the worker had the firm promise that he would be rehired when the economic situation and weather conditions allowed.
Another driver hired
In spring, the truck driver told his employer several times that he was ready to work, but was repeatedly put off until a later date, even though the conditions for reemployment had long since been met. On the one hand, the weather was partly spring-like and partly summer-like. Secondly, the company's economic situation appeared to be good because it had hired a new driver in the meantime.
14 days time
The AK intervened with the company and demanded that the driver be reinstated within 14 days, otherwise his termination claims and severance pay (12 months' wages under the old law) would be due. Shortly afterwards, the company's tax advisor contacted the company and confirmed the reinstatement. The AK had fought for the truck driver's continued employment.
