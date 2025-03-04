Floods also kept consumer advocates on their toes

Flood and insolvency

Most of the inquiries were caused by the flood. On the one hand, they concerned questions about replacement apartments or rent reductions, and on the other, the financial burdens resulting from the flood. "The enormous damage caused by the floods showed that many people are inadequately insured," summarizes Heise. The Kika/Leiner insolvency also raised many consumer protection issues, particularly in connection with advance payments. The "classic" topics were dominated by Internet scams, problems with parcel services and dream vacations that turned into nightmares.