Taming dragons at the Vienna Konzerthaus

With two top-class percussionists and two basses for the strong rhythm as well as the three exquisite melody leaders on saxophone, flute and trumpet, the seven-piece troupe around bassist Lukas Kranzelbinder provides the best conditions for magical moments. The Syrian-French flautist Naïssam Jalal has now taken on a virtuoso variation of the seductive Pied Piper for the first time - and in doing so, has certainly increased the power of the group's attack on menacing monsters. The current Shake Stew project "Bakunawa" refers to the moon-eating dragon from Philippine mythology, which can be put out of action by musical means, as Kranzelbinder explained in the sold-out Great Hall of the Konzerthaus.