Taming dragons at the Vienna Konzerthaus
Vehement rhythm and beautiful melodies can tame evil dragons - the young Austrian jazz ensemble Shake Stew, together with Naïssam Jalal on the flute, served up such an enchanting cocktail to great effect at the Vienna Konzerthaus.
With two top-class percussionists and two basses for the strong rhythm as well as the three exquisite melody leaders on saxophone, flute and trumpet, the seven-piece troupe around bassist Lukas Kranzelbinder provides the best conditions for magical moments. The Syrian-French flautist Naïssam Jalal has now taken on a virtuoso variation of the seductive Pied Piper for the first time - and in doing so, has certainly increased the power of the group's attack on menacing monsters. The current Shake Stew project "Bakunawa" refers to the moon-eating dragon from Philippine mythology, which can be put out of action by musical means, as Kranzelbinder explained in the sold-out Great Hall of the Konzerthaus.
Spicy bubbling
The mixture is delicate: the sound surges forward together, spreads out generous sound surfaces with well-dosed electronics, grooves with high energy, devotes itself to charming melodies, weaves in delicately colored Arabic sound forms and opens up unexpected expanses with great radiance. Naïssam Jalal's ecstatically heightened flute playing is framed by the broad saxophone lines of Astrid Wiesinger and Johannes Schleiermacher and Mario Rom's trumpet tone. Their own free playing is embedded in spicy bubbling and the insistent rhythm of the incredibly eloquent percussion of Herbert Pirker and Niki Dolp and the basses of Kranzelbinder and Oliver Potratz. With combined forces, the last moon is fabulously saved from the monster!
Verena Kienast
