Crashed! Motorcycle was trapped under a truck

A 68-year-old man from the Vöcklabruck district was driving his truck on Ungenacher Straße in Timelkam in the area of the underpass of the Westbahn railway line towards Timelkam at around 6.20 a.m. on Monday. At the same time, a 29-year-old man from the district of Vöcklabruck was also driving his motorcycle on Ungenacher Straße in the direction of Ungenach.



Injured to an undetermined degree

For reasons as yet unknown, the 29-year-old crashed in a right-hand bend there and hit the front left section of the truck, trapping the motorcycle under the truck. The man was injured to an indeterminate degree and was taken to the Salzkammergut Klinikum Vöcklabruck after first aid.