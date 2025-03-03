After scandal with Trump
Zelensky believes the relationship can be “saved”
Following the scandal in the White House, the Ukrainian president still believes that he can "save" his relationship with US President Donald Trump. In a video message on Sunday evening, Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his country's gratitude to the USA and emphasized that the commodity agreement in return for US aid, which had been put on hold for the time being, was not yet off the table.
"Of course we know the importance of America, and we are grateful for all the support we have received from the United States," said Zelensky in his video message released the night after the special European summit on Ukraine in London. He added: "There has not been a day when we have not felt gratitude."
At the same time, the 47-year-old head of state pointed out that Ukraine's partners were not only helping his country, but were also doing so for "their security". "We need peace, not endless war. That's why the security guarantees are so important for us," Selensky continued.
During the scandal at the White House on Friday, Trump and his Vice President J.D. Vance had hurled serious accusations at Zelensky in the Oval Office, accusing him of a lack of gratitude, among other things. After the undignified spectacle in front of the cameras, Selensky left the White House without security guarantees and without the raw materials agreement that the Americans are insisting on for further aid.
Raw materials agreement "not yet off the table"
However, the deal does not yet appear to be off the table. Selensky emphasized this to the British broadcaster BBC on Sunday. "No matter what has happened, our policy is to remain constructive. If we were ready to sign the minerals deal, then we remain ready," he said, according to the broadcaster's translation.
Crisis summit in London: Commitment to rearmament
Following the foreign policy U-turn in Washington, a crisis summit was convened in London on Sunday. The participating states showed their willingness to rearm. France and the UK also advocated their own peace plan for Ukraine. This is then to be discussed with the USA. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have proposed a ceasefire period of one month.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
