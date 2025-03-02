Salzburg bull Onisiwo: “That was a top match!”

Gerald Scheiblehner (BW coach): "A well-deserved win, even if it was a little fortunate due to the late goal. We showed that we really wanted the win. I'm delighted for the team after three games without a win. Our opponents were unpleasant and constantly took away our rhythm. If everyone accepts their role, then you can win a game like that in the end. If you're there after 18 or 19 rounds, then you can set yourself the goal of staying there. I'm happy for both Linz clubs that we have such a cool final. But our goal is clearly to stay in the league."