After victory against Sturm
Salzburg bull Onisiwo: “That was a top match!”
Find out what the winners and losers had to say after the duels between FC Blau-Weiß Linz and WSG Tirol as well as FC Red Bull Salzburg and SK Sturm Graz HERE!
Gerald Scheiblehner (BW coach): "A well-deserved win, even if it was a little fortunate due to the late goal. We showed that we really wanted the win. I'm delighted for the team after three games without a win. Our opponents were unpleasant and constantly took away our rhythm. If everyone accepts their role, then you can win a game like that in the end. If you're there after 18 or 19 rounds, then you can set yourself the goal of staying there. I'm happy for both Linz clubs that we have such a cool final. But our goal is clearly to stay in the league."
Philipp Semlic (WSG coach): "The expected game with lots of duels, a certain battle of attrition. You have to take the point if it wasn't your best performance. But we took a step forward. We're playing clearer soccer than in the fall. That makes me positive for the qualifying round."
Thomas Letsch (Salzburg coach): "Of course it feels very good. It's always nice to win games and when you absolutely deserve to beat the league leaders, it does us all good. I'm delighted for the team that they were rewarded for their efforts in the second half. We wanted to act a lot more instead of reacting. That was good. You had the feeling that if a ball dropped somewhere, we were the team that would win the ball. That allowed us to push Sturm in behind and score three great goals."
Karim Onisiwo (Salzburg striker): "You could already see last week against Austria that something is developing here. We had a battling game then - and today was a top game. We didn't get off to a good start, conceded a stupid set-piece goal and set our sights much higher for the second half. You can see what you can achieve with mentality and willpower."
Jürgen Säumel (Sturm coach): "We played a good first half. The game turned in the second half, Salzburg brought in a lot of power and quality with the changes. We were no longer able to provide much relief, couldn't hold on to balls up front and couldn't make a mark going forward. I'm not drawing any conclusions for the championship group, the fact is: we'll analyze the game well and do better against GAK over 90 minutes."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
