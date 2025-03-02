Ice hockey league play-off
“Volle Kapelle” found the right tone at the premiere
Ice Bulls start the play-off quarter-finals (best of seven) with a 3:2 win against Hungary. Coach Oliver David was able to draw from the full squad for the first time. Center Benji Nissner scored twice. The special teams were the deciding factor in the end.
Ice Bulls coach Oliver David had to wait until the quarter-final opener against Fehervar for the first time this season (59th competitive game) to draw from the full pool. Or as club manager Helmut Schlögl said: "For the first time with the full squad." Which meant: Auer only 13 strikers, Wimmer, Krening, Schreier in the stands.
From where they got their team off to a good start and saw Nissner take the lead after just five minutes - goalie Reijola had let the puck slip through. However, the Hungarians went on to produce some dangerous shots, missing the goal three times before the first break by a hair's breadth.
The Bulls were not able to enjoy the 2:0 - again Nissner, after 18 seconds of powerplay at the start of the middle period - for long. After just 21 seconds, the other side scored: Erdely on the run, goalie Tolvanen was beaten - 1:2.
After that, both teams had strong phases. Salzburg, victorious in the four duels so far this season, missed good chances. "Our penalty-killing kept us in the game, goalie Tolvanen made important saves and then we struck in the power play," David told the story of the game.
The 3:1 had come from the drawing board: Murphy to Raffl, who passed it on with his backhand - and Schneider finished. The parade line once again provided all the goals. "The first game is the hardest when you've picked your opponent," said Benji Nissner, who scored his sixth brace of the season, and was delighted with the opening win. The visitors' 2:3 was only scored four seconds before the siren.
A flood of goals never seen before in the ICE HL play-off took place in Linz: The team from Graz won 9:6. KAC and Bolzano achieved "scheduled" victories.
