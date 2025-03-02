Crisis summit in London
Message after meeting: “Europe has woken up!”
Following the US U-turn on foreign policy, a first crisis summit in London has ended with a commitment to rearmament. The statements make it clear: Europe will change! The heads of government agreed on a series of new armament programs.
The leaders agreed that a group of European nations would draw up a peace plan for a ceasefire in Ukraine. This will then be discussed with the USA and the government of President Donald Trump. It was emphasized that they would continue to have the backing of the USA.
The quote from the summit was provided by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk: "Europe has woken up!" The continent now speaks with one voice, he announced in an initial reaction on Sunday evening after the meeting in London.
He looked forward to next week's European Council summit with "cautious optimism". On Thursday, Europe will send out "a very clear impulse that shows Putin and Russia that nobody here in the West has any intention of capitulating to their blackmail and aggression".
A continent wants to "rearm"
According to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Europe also urgently needs to rearm. Member states must be given the financial leeway to increase their defense spending, she said on Sunday after a meeting on support for Ukraine in London. Europe must show the USA that it is prepared to defend democracy, she said.
"After a long period of underinvestment, it is now of the utmost importance to increase defense investment for a longer period of time," she told journalists. "Member states need more fiscal space to be able to increase their defense spending."
New aid from the UK
British summit host Keir Starmer also got specific. In addition to the billion euro loan already announced, the British Prime Minister is now making a further 1.9 billion euros available for British export financing, which will enable Ukraine to "buy more than 5,000 air defense missiles." Starmer continued to press representatives: "Which will be manufactured in Belfast and create jobs in our brilliant defense sector."
This will be vital to protect critical infrastructure now and strengthen Ukraine in securing peace. As soon as this is achieved, Europe must learn "from the mistakes of the past": "We cannot accept a weak agreement like Minsk that Russia can break with ease."
Starmer explained that the heads of state and government had agreed to maintain military aid and increase economic pressure on Russia, and that they would insist that Ukraine must be at the table in any peace talks.
He confirmed plans to put together a "coalition of the willing" to push through a peace agreement. London is willing to defend a peace with troops in Ukraine: "With soldiers on the ground and planes in the air." This could only work if the USA helped. It is time to take the initiative. "We are at a crossroads in history today."
Rutte defends Trump and the USA
NATO chief Mark Rutte, who is fighting for the survival of his alliance, spoke of a "very good" meeting at which the European countries had "increased their spending", both in terms of their own spending and their support for Ukraine.
There is no peace agreement yet, but "we have to prepare for this moment and make sure that European countries are ready to help with security guarantees". He also explicitly defended US President Donald Trump: "Let's please stop gossiping about what the US might or might not do; they're in NATO, they're committed to NATO, they're committed to Article Five, that's what they keep saying."
However, an agreement seems a long way off. At the same time, Mike Waltz, Trump's security advisor, continued to attack Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine may only be possible if he resigns. "We need a leader who can negotiate with us and ultimately with the Russians and end this war," Waltz told CNN on Sunday. However, the summit participants in London made it clear that the removal of Zelenskyi would not be accepted.
