"He's crazy"

Buyers are turning away from Tesla because of Musk

Nachrichten
02.03.2025 18:22

More and more buyers are turning away from Tesla because of company boss Elon Musk. "I bought this before I realized he was crazy," reads the sticker on a Tesla e-car. In the past, progressive environmentalists had praised the brand.

0 Kommentare

Now Musk's political activities could damage the brand's image. The Tesla boss not only has a major influence on politics in the USA, but also supports far-right parties in Europe, including the AfD. He also repeatedly spreads conspiracy theories online. According to a survey, more than every second person questioned in the USA rejects Musk as head of the car brand.

Democrats are more critical than supporters of the Republican Party. In recent days, people have protested against Musk outside Tesla stores in several US cities. They called on dealers to sell the vehicles. "Empty your warehouses," said the protesters.

Protest against Musk in front of a Tesla store (Bild: AP/Rodrique Ngowi)
Protest against Musk in front of a Tesla store
(Bild: AP/Rodrique Ngowi)
Musk should be stopped, the signs read. (Bild: AP(Rodrique Ngowi)
Musk should be stopped, the signs read.
(Bild: AP(Rodrique Ngowi)

Long-term damage?
Some buyers have already said they never want to buy from the e-car manufacturer again. Others even want to sell their cars. One Cybertruck owner, for example, found a note on his vehicle that read "Nazi Fuck Off". "I avoid driving it," said the 40-year-old plastic surgeon.

"I think it will damage the brand and the business in the long term," said Daniel Binns from Elmwood Brand Consultancy. Tesla must "distance itself" from Musk in its marketing. Otherwise, customers will be lost to the competition. The share price slumped by nine percent this week due to poor sales figures in Europe.

Investors, however, see no clear evidence that the billionaire's policies are harming business. It is still too early to recognize any effects, said equity strategist Seth Goldstein.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

