"He's crazy"
Buyers are turning away from Tesla because of Musk
More and more buyers are turning away from Tesla because of company boss Elon Musk. "I bought this before I realized he was crazy," reads the sticker on a Tesla e-car. In the past, progressive environmentalists had praised the brand.
Now Musk's political activities could damage the brand's image. The Tesla boss not only has a major influence on politics in the USA, but also supports far-right parties in Europe, including the AfD. He also repeatedly spreads conspiracy theories online. According to a survey, more than every second person questioned in the USA rejects Musk as head of the car brand.
Democrats are more critical than supporters of the Republican Party. In recent days, people have protested against Musk outside Tesla stores in several US cities. They called on dealers to sell the vehicles. "Empty your warehouses," said the protesters.
Long-term damage?
Some buyers have already said they never want to buy from the e-car manufacturer again. Others even want to sell their cars. One Cybertruck owner, for example, found a note on his vehicle that read "Nazi Fuck Off". "I avoid driving it," said the 40-year-old plastic surgeon.
"I think it will damage the brand and the business in the long term," said Daniel Binns from Elmwood Brand Consultancy. Tesla must "distance itself" from Musk in its marketing. Otherwise, customers will be lost to the competition. The share price slumped by nine percent this week due to poor sales figures in Europe.
Investors, however, see no clear evidence that the billionaire's policies are harming business. It is still too early to recognize any effects, said equity strategist Seth Goldstein.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.