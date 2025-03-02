48,000 euros extra costs
New gymnasium went wrong – children dizzy
A construction project in Bochum, Germany, has gone badly wrong: The exterior design of a gymnasium should have been transferred to the interior. In fact, the narrow slat arrangement caused irritation among the pupils, some of whom even regularly felt dizzy ...
They were disoriented by the arrangement of the slats and the black and white striped design, German media reported. This could not have been foreseen, said a spokesman for the city of Bochum in North Rhine-Westphalia.
He also admitted that the background was distracting for some sports. For example, the baskets and nets in the gym are barely visible. This has been used by four schools since November 2024 - two grammar schools, a comprehensive school and a secondary school.
Here you can see a picture of the gym.
Slats are now being removed again
The construction project cost almost 20 million euros. 14 of this came from the city and around five million from the state. "The height, choice of materials and design of the new building are based on the Stadthalte", according to a press release issued by the city in November 2024. The gymnasium is connected directly to the classrooms with a lift and steps.
This plan seems to have gone badly wrong: Due to the disorientation, 48,000 euros are now to be spent on the conversion. From next week, the slats will be removed and rearranged to create light and dark walls throughout. The light-colored slats will then be painted again during the Easter vacations.
Incidentally, special permission had to be obtained for the demolition of the previous gymnasium.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
