"Crown" series
Only “topless” did the latecomer really blossom
Bramberg chairman Martin Innerhofer renounced his professional dream as a player and always remained loyal to his homeland despite advances from Jörg Haider.
During his playing days, Bramberg chairman Martin Innerhofer was considered one of the most high-profile strikers in the lower leagues. But he became one more by chance. "I had glasses as a child. I once dropped them during a corner kick. I picked them up and hit the ball on the head," recalls the head of the Oberpinzgauers. The coach was impressed by his courage and ordered him to play in attack. But "topless", because he switched to contact lenses.
Apart from trips to Salzburg, the 43-year-old, who retired in 2015, never dared to make the leap to the top. "I couldn't have made a good living as a professional in the long term." So he turned down advances from LASK and Vienna Austria as well as from former coach Baic in Villach. Where even Governor Jörg Haider offered him a job. "But someone would have lost their job for that. Besides, I was a latecomer and would have quickly become homesick."
The rest is history. The Wildkogler are now in a better position than ever before - even though there is competition in their own town with regional league team Mühlbach. He rejects the term "doers". "We have a strong community, there are nine people on the board and we live from voluntary work," emphasizes the secondary school teacher, who works in Maishofen.
Most importantly: "We were able to get the grandstand roofing on track." In sporting terms? The fourth-placed team wants to maintain the level. To do so, the passionate FC Bayern opponent prepares himself for upcoming sporting events. "I have time to plan everything in detail on my bike or on ski tours."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.