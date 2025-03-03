Vorteilswelt
"Crown" series

Only “topless” did the latecomer really blossom

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 10:00

Bramberg chairman Martin Innerhofer renounced his professional dream as a player and always remained loyal to his homeland despite advances from Jörg Haider.

During his playing days, Bramberg chairman Martin Innerhofer was considered one of the most high-profile strikers in the lower leagues. But he became one more by chance. "I had glasses as a child. I once dropped them during a corner kick. I picked them up and hit the ball on the head," recalls the head of the Oberpinzgauers. The coach was impressed by his courage and ordered him to play in attack. But "topless", because he switched to contact lenses.

Always on the move: it's easy to plan and think ahead on a bike. (Bild: zVg)
Always on the move: it's easy to plan and think ahead on a bike.
Apart from trips to Salzburg, the 43-year-old, who retired in 2015, never dared to make the leap to the top. "I couldn't have made a good living as a professional in the long term." So he turned down advances from LASK and Vienna Austria as well as from former coach Baic in Villach. Where even Governor Jörg Haider offered him a job. "But someone would have lost their job for that. Besides, I was a latecomer and would have quickly become homesick."

The rest is history. The Wildkogler are now in a better position than ever before - even though there is competition in their own town with regional league team Mühlbach. He rejects the term "doers". "We have a strong community, there are nine people on the board and we live from voluntary work," emphasizes the secondary school teacher, who works in Maishofen.

Most importantly: "We were able to get the grandstand roofing on track." In sporting terms? The fourth-placed team wants to maintain the level. To do so, the passionate FC Bayern opponent prepares himself for upcoming sporting events. "I have time to plan everything in detail on my bike or on ski tours."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf