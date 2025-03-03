Only “topless” did the latecomer really blossom

Apart from trips to Salzburg, the 43-year-old, who retired in 2015, never dared to make the leap to the top. "I couldn't have made a good living as a professional in the long term." So he turned down advances from LASK and Vienna Austria as well as from former coach Baic in Villach. Where even Governor Jörg Haider offered him a job. "But someone would have lost their job for that. Besides, I was a latecomer and would have quickly become homesick."