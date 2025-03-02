With the children
Salzburg woman and Viennese woman back in Austria
In a repatriation operation, the Foreign Ministry in Vienna brought two former IS supporters and their children back to Austria on Saturday.
On behalf of the judiciary, "Maria G. from Salzburg and her two underage sons as well as another Austrian citizen with her underage son" had to be brought back to Austria, the authority confirmed on Sunday.
With a scheduled flight from Iraq
According to the report, the second Austrian is Evelyne T. from Vienna. The women and their children are said to have been flown from Iraq to Vienna on a scheduled flight. Most recently, both women and their children were held in the Camp Roj detention camp in Syria.
According to the Foreign Ministry, it has been offering to bring Maria G.'s underage sons back since 2019. Maria G. had always refused. Finally, on October 10, 2024, the Federal Administrative Court ordered the return of Maria G. and her two boys.
"High security risks"
In its statement, the Foreign Ministry emphasized that such a mission "always involves high security risks for the mission team and also for those to be repatriated". The volatile security situation in the area had "made the repatriation considerably more difficult and delayed."
No more Austrians in Syria
According to the Foreign Ministry, the ball is now in the court of law. "The costs of the repatriation will be passed on to the repatriated women," it continued. "According to the current state of knowledge, there are therefore no more Austrian citizens in camps in Syria."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.