Ruffians arrested
Argument escalated: police had to intervene
Last night, a number of men in Klagenfurt and Villach were apparently on the rampage. The officers themselves were attacked, resulting in several arrests.
The party mood was probably over in the middle of the night in a Klagenfurt pub. The police were called at 00:30 due to a dispute between two men. But instead of de-escalation, the situation quickly escalated.
Situation came to a head
A 25-year-old man from Klagenfurt, who was the first to come to the officers' attention, was extremely aggressive from the start. He insulted the police officers and refused to cooperate. Despite repeated requests to remain calm, the situation escalated further. At this point, the second person involved, a 50-year-old man, joined in and intervened in the dispute. He also became increasingly aggressive.
As the officers tried to calm the situation, the behavior of the two parties in the dispute continued to deteriorate. The 25-year-old was finally arrested - but the situation remained tense:
The 50-year-old from Klagenfurt then also reacted by physically resisting a police officer, which necessitated a further arrest. Both men were eventually taken to the police detention center in Klagenfurt. "Both were found to be under the influence of alcohol. A small amount of narcotics was seized from the 25-year-old," the officers concluded their report.
There was also a fight in Draustadt
Officers were also called in Villach due to a fight. When the police arrived, a 41-year-old man was lying on the ground with injuries to his face. Several people were on the scene and were questioned by the officers. The suspect, a 44-year-old man, was also still at the scene when tempers flared up again.
Just as the victim was being questioned, a witness and friend of the injured man intervened and lost control: he insulted the officers and became increasingly aggressive. "The man finally had to be arrested using physical force. He was taken to the Villach police detention center. An alcohol test was positive," report the officers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
