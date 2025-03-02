After the Betis defeat
“Absent-minded like Alaba”: fierce criticism of Real!
After the 2-1 defeat against Betis Sevilla, the Spanish media did not have a good word to say about the Real Madrid players. The focus was particularly on the defense - both Austrian international David Alaba and his teammate Antonio Rüdiger were criticized.
The defeat was the next setback for the Whites in the battle for the championship. Former Real player Isco proved to be the match-winner for Betis: after a foul by Alaba's teammate Rüdiger, he scored a penalty to give the underdogs victory.
Alaba and Rüdiger did not look as composed as we are used to seeing from the veterans for long stretches of the game. However, the duo also lacked match practice together. Alaba was in the starting eleven for the second time since his recent adductor injury, but was substituted in the 59th minute. The Viennese's left thigh was bandaged.
Next chance in the derby
However, this was not to protect the two defenders from heavy criticism. "You could tell the German was lacking mental and physical freshness. You also noticed a lack of automatism in his interplay with Alaba, who is no longer quite so lively," explained Real Total.
In addition to further criticism of Alaba, the well-known "Marca" finally followed suit and declared with regard to Rüdiger: "Absent-minded like Alaba, when Betis scored the equalizer." A judgment with which both experienced players were punished. However, the "royals" are used to a lot and a win in the Champions League derby against Atletico on Tuesday (9pm) could make them forget the headlines.
