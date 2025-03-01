Vorteilswelt
"Matildas" insulted

“I’d rather hammer a nail into my penis than watch women’s soccer”

Nachrichten
01.03.2025 20:22

"I'd rather hammer a nail into my penis than watch women's soccer" - radio presenter and comedian Marty Sheargold is currently causing quite a stir "Down Under" with such crude and sexist insults towards the players of Australia's national soccer team! And for consequences: The 53-year-old has since lost his radio job ...

0 Kommentare

Sheargold's tirades were prompted by the Matildas' recent poor performances, which saw them lose three times at the SheBelieves Cup. They lost 4:0 to Japan, 2:1 to the USA and 2:1 to Colombia.

"Like 10th graders! Always these arguments and these friendship problems. 'The coach hates me and I hate this damn training and Michelle is a bitch'," the presenter blasphemed live on air when he still had her.

"Isn't there a men's sport?"
"I'm sorry if I'm belittling the whole sport like that, but that's my opinion on it" - and anyone who doesn't like it can shove their opinion up their ass. "Is there no men's sport we can talk about?" Sheargold even added at the end.

The comedian and presenter can't go any further for the time being, at least not with radio station Triple M, which quickly parted ways with Sheargold as a result of the outrage from the Australian public and politicians.

"They did their best!"
Even Australia's Prime Minister got involved in the discussion, condemning the 53-year-old's comments. "These are shocking comments," said Anthony Albanese, "it's simply not funny, it's insulting!" The "Matildas" are great sportswomen who recently made it to the semi-finals of the World Cup, "but even if they didn't, so what? They did their best!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
