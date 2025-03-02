"Krone" commentary
Scandal in the White House: How could this happen?
Suddenly, all the diplomatic fuses in the venerable Oval Office were blown: a rude Bassena dispute at the highest level of government - with global political consequences.
The Ukrainian president is thus the first head of state to be thrown out of the White House - a historic super-GAU. How could this happen!
US Vice President Vance played a major role in this. He is the kind of bully and agitator we got to know at the Munich Security Conference. Vance provoked Zelensky - and Zelensky, under severe stress, unfortunately allowed himself to be provoked. He fired back in anger, triggering the unspeakable Trump tirades.
Speculation is rife as to whether an ambush had been laid by the Americans to turn the public against Ukraine. The presence of the Vice President alone was unusual. Helmut Brandstätter, MEP for the NEOS, knows from experience: "I already noticed during the election campaign that Vance had obviously been placed at the side of the current president - after all, Mr. Vance was one of his biggest critics not so long ago. Now he was sitting at his side, which has always been an absolute no-go in the USA for security reasons - a successful assassination attempt would leave the USA without a leader for a short time - and was practically leading the conversation. He intervened again and again when Trump repeated himself in his remarks or remained "in the hamster wheel".
US president under surveillance
Brandstätter concludes that Trump is being watched by the powerful string-pullers in the background to ensure that nothing happens. JD Vance is their man.
The tragedy of the exchange of blows in the Oval Office also lies in the fact that both Trump and Selenskyj have deep, old personal scores to settle. Trump never forgave Selenskyj for not helping him in his election campaign against Joe Biden. (It was about Biden's son Hunter and his alleged corruption affair in Ukraine). In turn, Zelensky even attacked former President Obama in the Oval Office, whom he accused of not delivering more than "sheets" after the Russian occupation of Crimea. (For Ukraine, the war began in 2014, not 2022).
What threatens Ukraine if no more help can be expected from the USA when Trump sells Ukraine to Putin? A dictated peace will not work. The Ukrainians are more likely to continue their fight for freedom in a guerrilla war. They have experience in that. Then Trump won't be able to exploit the treasures and Europe won't get any peace either.
Can the shambles be mended? I still assume that Trump and his powerful string-pullers in the dark "deep state" do not want to go down in the history books as the political elite that first lost Ukraine and then the whole of Europe.
