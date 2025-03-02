Scandal in the White House: How could this happen?

Speculation is rife as to whether an ambush had been laid by the Americans to turn the public against Ukraine. The presence of the Vice President alone was unusual. Helmut Brandstätter, MEP for the NEOS, knows from experience: "I already noticed during the election campaign that Vance had obviously been placed at the side of the current president - after all, Mr. Vance was one of his biggest critics not so long ago. Now he was sitting at his side, which has always been an absolute no-go in the USA for security reasons - a successful assassination attempt would leave the USA without a leader for a short time - and was practically leading the conversation. He intervened again and again when Trump repeated himself in his remarks or remained "in the hamster wheel".