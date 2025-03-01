Pope no longer has a fever, condition is “complex”

After undergoing physiotherapy on Friday morning and praying in the chapel in his apartment in the polyclinic, the Pope experienced a "crisis with bronchospasm" at around 2 p.m. on Friday, which led to vomiting and a sudden deterioration in his breathing. According to Vatican sources, it will take up to 48 hours to assess the effects of the respiratory crisis on the Pope's state of health. Doctors always point out how dangerous pneumonia is at Francis' age.