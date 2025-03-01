“It was her first big decision – the last”

False values due to gel nails?

The parents turned to Viennese lawyer Sascha Flatz, who has now filed an application to continue the proceedings. He doubts that the anesthetist was present in the operating room at all times or monitored the patient's condition. He also assumes a connection with the pulse oximetry attached to a gel nail. "We want the surgeon and the assistants present to be questioned." According to Flatz, it was "not death by omission, but death by active intervention".