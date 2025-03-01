Dead after liposuction
“It was her first big decision – the last”
Caro (20) from Vienna only wanted one thing, liposuction. But now she is dead. No one wants to be blamed - her parents are now demanding clarification.
"It was her first big decision," says Caro's father in an interview with "Krone". Then he takes a deep breath and adds: "And her last." His 20-year-old daughter decided to have liposuction at a clinic in Vienna, even though she only weighed 63 kilograms. The law student did not survive the procedure in December 2022. According to the autopsy, the sporty and healthy woman died during twilight sleep as a result of brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen.
Respiratory depressive effect
The expert commissioned by the Vienna District Court found that the dose of substances administered to Caro by the anaesthetist was unusually high - this apparently had a depressive effect on her breathing. He assumes that the oxygen saturation measuring device attached to a gel nail transmitted inaccurate values or none at all and that the drop in oxygen saturation was therefore not recognized in time. The clinic denies this.
"Cannot come to a conclusion"
Caro's parents, who affectionately called their only child "Schnecki", can no longer sleep when the public prosecutor's office dropped the case against the anaesthetist. "You can't get closure if you don't know what happened. We trusted in the justice system," says the mother in tears.
False values due to gel nails?
The parents turned to Viennese lawyer Sascha Flatz, who has now filed an application to continue the proceedings. He doubts that the anesthetist was present in the operating room at all times or monitored the patient's condition. He also assumes a connection with the pulse oximetry attached to a gel nail. "We want the surgeon and the assistants present to be questioned." According to Flatz, it was "not death by omission, but death by active intervention".
Caro's parents are still hoping for a full investigation. Because time has not healed their wounds. On the contrary. "The attitude brings everything back. It hurts like hell."
