From Ingrid Flick breeding
Styrian prawns for Puck at the Oscar Gala
When the Hollywood stars arrive at the world-famous Governors Ball after the Oscar Gala, they are cooked for every year by Wolfgang Puck from Carinthia. He does it with his son Byron, his right-hand man Mike Köberl, a huge team and this year, for the first time, with blue prawns from Styria on the menu.
"It's a completely natural product, has no chemical additives, no antibiotics and you can taste it," Eva Keferböck said happily as she waved the Styrian flag for her products shortly before the Governors Ball. Because her blue mountain prawns, which the managing director of the "White Patnther" production from Rottenmann brought with her, are this year's eye-catcher not only in culinary terms, but above all visually for the world stars who will be attending this dinner after the Oscar Gala.
Carinthian cooks "Styrian prawns" for Hollywood
Company founder Ingrid Flick in particular must be thrilled at the sight. For the billionaire and entrepreneur and her team, it is the result of years of work, because the mountain water is heated slightly using the waste heat from a wood gas power plant in a completely sustainable way so that the blue prawns can thrive. Clearly, all of this was reason enough for Carinthian-born Wolfgang Puck to include them on his menu at the Governors Ball.
Austrian-Thai recipe
The blue prawns from Styria can be found on the menu as "Pad Thai Shrimp". A sophisticated recipe that Puck serves with his son Byron, his right-hand man, Carinthian top chef Michael "Mike" Köberl, along with chili jam, lemongrass, red pearl onions, mint and coriander. "It's a Thai-Austrian recipe that we're making", Wolfgang Puck let himself look deep into the wok in the ORF Side Views (Sunday, 8.05 pm, ORF 2). The result, as Köberl confirmed to Krone in advance, is "a real treat", made in Austria.
