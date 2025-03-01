Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

From Ingrid Flick breeding

Styrian prawns for Puck at the Oscar Gala

Nachrichten
01.03.2025 20:00

When the Hollywood stars arrive at the world-famous Governors Ball after the Oscar Gala, they are cooked for every year by Wolfgang Puck from Carinthia. He does it with his son Byron, his right-hand man Mike Köberl, a huge team and this year, for the first time, with blue prawns from Styria on the menu.

0 Kommentare

"It's a completely natural product, has no chemical additives, no antibiotics and you can taste it," Eva Keferböck said happily as she waved the Styrian flag for her products shortly before the Governors Ball. Because her blue mountain prawns, which the managing director of the "White Patnther" production from Rottenmann brought with her, are this year's eye-catcher not only in culinary terms, but above all visually for the world stars who will be attending this dinner after the Oscar Gala.

Carinthian cooks "Styrian prawns" for Hollywood
Company founder Ingrid Flick in particular must be thrilled at the sight. For the billionaire and entrepreneur and her team, it is the result of years of work, because the mountain water is heated slightly using the waste heat from a wood gas power plant in a completely sustainable way so that the blue prawns can thrive. Clearly, all of this was reason enough for Carinthian-born Wolfgang Puck to include them on his menu at the Governors Ball. 

Byron Puck (who also trained as a chef at the Steirereck in Vienna), Wolfgang Puck, Eva Keferböck and Mike Köberl. (Bild: Privat)
Byron Puck (who also trained as a chef at the Steirereck in Vienna), Wolfgang Puck, Eva Keferböck and Mike Köberl.
(Bild: Privat)
The prawns are served with chili jam, lemongrass, red pearl onions, mint and coriander. (Bild: Privat)
The prawns are served with chili jam, lemongrass, red pearl onions, mint and coriander.
(Bild: Privat)
Wolfgang Puck explains how the blue prawns from Rottenmann are transformed into a top dish for the stars in Hollywood. (Bild: Privat)
Wolfgang Puck explains how the blue prawns from Rottenmann are transformed into a top dish for the stars in Hollywood.
(Bild: Privat)
The blue prawns from Rottenmann are sustainably farmed natural products. (Bild: Privat)
The blue prawns from Rottenmann are sustainably farmed natural products.
(Bild: Privat)
Byron and Wolgang Puck, a great father and son team - even at the Oscars. (Bild: Privat)
Byron and Wolgang Puck, a great father and son team - even at the Oscars.
(Bild: Privat)

Austrian-Thai recipe
The blue prawns from Styria can be found on the menu as "Pad Thai Shrimp". A sophisticated recipe that Puck serves with his son Byron, his right-hand man, Carinthian top chef Michael "Mike" Köberl, along with chili jam, lemongrass, red pearl onions, mint and coriander. "It's a Thai-Austrian recipe that we're making", Wolfgang Puck let himself look deep into the wok in the ORF Side Views (Sunday, 8.05 pm, ORF 2). The result, as Köberl confirmed to Krone in advance, is "a real treat", made in Austria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf