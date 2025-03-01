Styrian prawns for Puck at the Oscar Gala

Carinthian cooks "Styrian prawns" for Hollywood

Company founder Ingrid Flick in particular must be thrilled at the sight. For the billionaire and entrepreneur and her team, it is the result of years of work, because the mountain water is heated slightly using the waste heat from a wood gas power plant in a completely sustainable way so that the blue prawns can thrive. Clearly, all of this was reason enough for Carinthian-born Wolfgang Puck to include them on his menu at the Governors Ball.