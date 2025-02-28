KAC catches Pustertal – VSV challenges Bolzano

The choice fell on Pustertal

As the winner of the basic round, the KAC had the first choice - and opted for Pustertal. As has often been the case recently, Klagenfurt opted for the lowest-ranked possible opponent in the final table. In the course of the season so far, there had been two wins and two defeats against the South Tyroleans. Captain Thomas Hundertpfund: "They have a compact squad, play hard and have very talented players in their ranks. But they're a miracle team, often play well for a third and then not - in the last game of the basic round, we got a 2-0 shutout against them, which was important."