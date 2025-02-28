In the ICE quarter-finals
KAC catches Pustertal – VSV challenges Bolzano
The die is cast, the ICE League clubs know their opponents for the quarter-finals starting on Sunday! Szekesfehervar got the last ticket via the pre-play-off - then the KAC was the first to choose Pustertal. VSV was picked by Bolzano shortly afterwards. This meant that the Carinthians were in a duel with the South Tyrolean clubs.
With a 3:2 victory over Vienna, Szekesfehervar secured the eighth and final ticket to the quarter-finals in the third and deciding match of the pre-play-offs. The pick for the quarter-finals followed immediately afterwards.
The choice fell on Pustertal
As the winner of the basic round, the KAC had the first choice - and opted for Pustertal. As has often been the case recently, Klagenfurt opted for the lowest-ranked possible opponent in the final table. In the course of the season so far, there had been two wins and two defeats against the South Tyroleans. Captain Thomas Hundertpfund: "They have a compact squad, play hard and have very talented players in their ranks. But they're a miracle team, often play well for a third and then not - in the last game of the basic round, we got a 2-0 shutout against them, which was important."
The quarter-final clashes
- KAC - Pustertal
- Salzburg - Szekesfehervar
- Bolzano - VSV
- Linz - Graz
"An unpleasant opponent"
Then it was the turn of champions Salzburg - and they took on Szekesfehervar. Then VSV was chosen as the opponent - by Bolzano. Thus, the international match between Carinthia and South Tyrol was perfect. The Eagles have one win and three defeats against the South Tyroleans so far this season. VSV captain Alex Rauchenwald: "They are always an unpleasant opponent because of their tough style, they have four good and balanced lines, but we must not be intimidated, we have some good play-off players in our ranks." Only Graz remained for Linz, who finished fourth in the basic round.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
