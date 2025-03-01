Vorteilswelt
Austria Klagenfurt

How the race for the Bundesliga license is going

Nachrichten
01.03.2025 11:57

In sporting terms, Austria Klagenfurt are fighting at home against LASK on Sunday (2.30 pm) - and until Monday to submit all license documents. . .

Is there a light at the end of the license tunnel? Behind the sporting scenes, Austria Klagenfurt also have until midnight on Monday to submit all their license documents to the Bundesliga - i.e. annual and interim financial statements, budgets and liquidity plan.

The purple & white's managing director for economic affairs, Peer Jaekel, is very confident: "As of Friday afternoon, I'm cautiously optimistic, everything is on track. We have all the documents together and the audit is on the home straight," reports the German.

Klagenfurt's business boss Peer Jaekel
Klagenfurt's business boss Peer Jaekel
(Bild: ZVG)

Declarations by March 31
To ensure that everything is in order, shareholder Zeljko Karajica reached into his pocket once again and added money. The outstanding January salary is on its way. "It just depends on when the money arrives," said Jaekel yesterday. According to the license regulations, the declarations signed by the employees (stating that they have received everything) can still be submitted to the Bundesliga until 31 March anyway. Which would also play into Violett's hands in the race against time.

This is the status of the complaints
There is also good news regarding the two lawsuits. "My client has signed the agreement - the higher of the two claims against Austria will therefore be concluded positively," says lawyer Wolfgang Rebernig, but emphasizes: "If the second one is not settled, I will file a writ of execution on Tuesday - but I am confident that this will not be necessary."

In sporting terms? On Sunday (14:30), Austria Klagenfurt - after such a strong start to the spring with five points from three games - can go one better at home against LASK. Positive: Dikeni Salifou is fit again after his illness! The injured Gkezos and Binder as well as the suspended Cvetko are missing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Claudio Trevisan
