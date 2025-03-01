How the race for the Bundesliga license is going

Declarations by March 31

To ensure that everything is in order, shareholder Zeljko Karajica reached into his pocket once again and added money. The outstanding January salary is on its way. "It just depends on when the money arrives," said Jaekel yesterday. According to the license regulations, the declarations signed by the employees (stating that they have received everything) can still be submitted to the Bundesliga until 31 March anyway. Which would also play into Violett's hands in the race against time.