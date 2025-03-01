Austria Klagenfurt
How the race for the Bundesliga license is going
In sporting terms, Austria Klagenfurt are fighting at home against LASK on Sunday (2.30 pm) - and until Monday to submit all license documents. . .
Is there a light at the end of the license tunnel? Behind the sporting scenes, Austria Klagenfurt also have until midnight on Monday to submit all their license documents to the Bundesliga - i.e. annual and interim financial statements, budgets and liquidity plan.
The purple & white's managing director for economic affairs, Peer Jaekel, is very confident: "As of Friday afternoon, I'm cautiously optimistic, everything is on track. We have all the documents together and the audit is on the home straight," reports the German.
Declarations by March 31
To ensure that everything is in order, shareholder Zeljko Karajica reached into his pocket once again and added money. The outstanding January salary is on its way. "It just depends on when the money arrives," said Jaekel yesterday. According to the license regulations, the declarations signed by the employees (stating that they have received everything) can still be submitted to the Bundesliga until 31 March anyway. Which would also play into Violett's hands in the race against time.
This is the status of the complaints
There is also good news regarding the two lawsuits. "My client has signed the agreement - the higher of the two claims against Austria will therefore be concluded positively," says lawyer Wolfgang Rebernig, but emphasizes: "If the second one is not settled, I will file a writ of execution on Tuesday - but I am confident that this will not be necessary."
In sporting terms? On Sunday (14:30), Austria Klagenfurt - after such a strong start to the spring with five points from three games - can go one better at home against LASK. Positive: Dikeni Salifou is fit again after his illness! The injured Gkezos and Binder as well as the suspended Cvetko are missing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.