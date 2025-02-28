Eco-project
One million for trout and ash trees in the Glan
Major construction site on the Glan causes a stir: A new "ascent" is to serve grayling and trout - paths are closed until May and local residents are annoyed.
The eco-project on the River Glan in Klagenfurt is costing one million euros. Surprising, given that the city has no money and the state of Carinthia is not exactly swimming in it either. "There are extremely high subsidies," says Erich Eibensteiner from the responsible Glan water association, explaining why construction is now starting despite Klagenfurt's financial difficulties. The federal government is contributing two thirds.
Glan fish are to reach the north from the south
By the end of May, a 250-metre-long and three-metre-wide relief channel is to be built on the city boundary with Ebenthal, in which the Glan fish - mainly grayling, but increasingly trout too, to the delight of those entitled to fish - can return from the south to the north to spawn here. At present, however, they are prevented from doing so by a sill that serves as flood protection.
Eibensteiner: "The fish ladder will have many other positive effects - a small green island will be created and the groundwater will also be relieved." Until completion, however, the cycle path is closed, as is the only bridge to Ebenthal.
Glan is to be revitalized
Local residents criticize the fact that the city gave no advance warning or information - some were practically surprised by the excavators outside their bedrooms. City communications refer to a newspaper report from last summer and Eibensteiner regrets that apparently not all residents were informed. However, he promises transparency and a great project: "It's just the first of several that will revitalize the Glan!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.