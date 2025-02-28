One million for trout and ash trees in the Glan

Glan fish are to reach the north from the south

By the end of May, a 250-metre-long and three-metre-wide relief channel is to be built on the city boundary with Ebenthal, in which the Glan fish - mainly grayling, but increasingly trout too, to the delight of those entitled to fish - can return from the south to the north to spawn here. At present, however, they are prevented from doing so by a sill that serves as flood protection.