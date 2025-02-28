Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Eco-project

One million for trout and ash trees in the Glan

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 20:01

Major construction site on the Glan causes a stir: A new "ascent" is to serve grayling and trout - paths are closed until May and local residents are annoyed. 

0 Kommentare

The eco-project on the River Glan in Klagenfurt is costing one million euros. Surprising, given that the city has no money and the state of Carinthia is not exactly swimming in it either. "There are extremely high subsidies," says Erich Eibensteiner from the responsible Glan water association, explaining why construction is now starting despite Klagenfurt's financial difficulties. The federal government is contributing two thirds.

Glan fish are to reach the north from the south
By the end of May, a 250-metre-long and three-metre-wide relief channel is to be built on the city boundary with Ebenthal, in which the Glan fish - mainly grayling, but increasingly trout too, to the delight of those entitled to fish - can return from the south to the north to spawn here. At present, however, they are prevented from doing so by a sill that serves as flood protection.

A rise is being built at a cost of one million euros and the cycle path is being relocated. (Bild: Wassermann Kerstin)
A rise is being built at a cost of one million euros and the cycle path is being relocated.
(Bild: Wassermann Kerstin)

Eibensteiner: "The fish ladder will have many other positive effects - a small green island will be created and the groundwater will also be relieved." Until completion, however, the cycle path is closed, as is the only bridge to Ebenthal.

Glan is to be revitalized
Local residents criticize the fact that the city gave no advance warning or information - some were practically surprised by the excavators outside their bedrooms. City communications refer to a newspaper report from last summer and Eibensteiner regrets that apparently not all residents were informed. However, he promises transparency and a great project: "It's just the first of several that will revitalize the Glan!" 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kerstin Wassermann
Kerstin Wassermann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf