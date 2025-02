How should justice work if politics has to report?

Let's be honest: swearing-in ceremonies are usually a dull affair. And the ambience of the Klagenfurt jury courtroom, where the plaster is crumbling from the walls, doesn't necessarily put anyone in a celebratory mood. But this time everything turned out differently - because with Tina Frimmel-Hesse from Klagenfurt, who even as a child liked to sign contracts with her parents about going out, a breath of fresh air has entered the dusty judiciary.