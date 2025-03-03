David Scheid on “Dave”, plans & the fear of AI

Speaking of "Tagespresse Aktuell": as a public figure, should, may or must you make political statements?

You can, but you don't have to. And whether you should or not is up to you. But if you have a certain reach, then I'm also in favor of drawing attention to things like injustices or inconsistencies. Satire has always been offensive. There's comedy, cabaret, the fun corner, and then there's satire. And it's not that I only want to do political satire, that's relatively dry and gets to you, or rather me, and stresses me out and makes me very uncomfortable. But I do it anyway because it feels like I have to say something about it. And it's also very appropriate, you have to say. Because a lot of things go wrong, and in such strange ways, in such funny ways, that it would often be funny if it weren't so sad.