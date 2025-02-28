Because of rescue operation
City of Vienna has to pay air-conditioning company 1100 euros
Disinfectant and a plaster - that will now cost the City of Vienna dearly. The Administrative Court has ruled that an activist of the former "Last Generation" does not have to bear the costs of a rescue operation herself. Despite the lack of social insurance.
On October 24, 2022, young activists once again stuck to the Praterstern in Vienna. It was a familiar - almost everyday - situation for the police, who also alerted the ambulance service that day. One of the climate stickers had suffered "only minor injuries to three fingers, which were disinfected and then closed with a plaster", according to the Administrative Court in its decision.
Air conditioning adhesive was not insured
The young woman was later charged for the operation. "Due to the lack of social insurance and therefore the assumption of costs by the social insurance provider, she was charged a fee of 709 euros for the rescue operation by decision of the Vienna City Council," summarized the Administrative Court.
Constitutional Court asks city to pay
The climate sticker appealed against this and went all the way to the Federal Fiscal Court. "The court found that the employee of the rescue coordination center who received the request could have assumed that the deployment was medically necessary." However, the Constitutional Court has now established that none of the tasks of the rescue service set out in the Vienna Rescue and Patient Transport Act (WRKG) were present in the case in question.
§ 1 WRKG Rescue service
The tasks of a rescue service are
- To provide first aid to persons who have suffered a serious health disorder or serious injury, to make them fit for transportation and, if necessary, to transport them to a hospital or medical care using suitable means of transport under appropriate care;
- to provide immediate first emergency medical assistance to persons in imminent danger of death that cannot otherwise be guaranteed;
- carry out the transportation of persons whose vital functions must be constantly monitored or maintained;
- carry out acute transportation of blood, blood products or organs;
The intervention of the paramedics would therefore not have been mandatory, which is why the activist is obliged to pay according to the WRKG despite having received medical treatment for her minor injuries. The City of Vienna must therefore reimburse the climate activist for the costs of the legal action - 1106.40 euros. More than they demanded from the young woman ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.