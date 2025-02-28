Director takes stock
“The Opera Ball and I are now inseparable”
In "Krone", State Opera Director Bogdan Roščić not only takes stock of his personal life, but also reveals the truth about the idea of a "Fashion Police" and that the Opera Ball and he are slowly growing together.
"Krone" : What is your conclusion after this Opera Ball, considering that a lot had to be done for security?
Bogdan Roščić: There were a lot of new strict measures in terms of security and I think they have proven their worth. Fortunately, the audience doesn't even see in detail what security measures the authorities are actually taking. But I hope all the guests not only felt comfortable, but also safe. Apart from that, it was a great party, and I particularly enjoyed the opening, which was only minimally disturbed by people getting drunk surprisingly early.
In an interview beforehand, you spoke of a fashionable "intervention force". What is it supposed to do and will it come into play in 2026?
Even if I feel confirmed in this approach by some of my encounters yesterday, it was more of an attempt at a punchline. This kind of thing is always dangerous, so there is probably a more urgent need for an intervention force to combat humorous tendencies among opera directors.
Are the Opera Ball and you already a bit better "friends"?
The Opera Ball and I are now completely inseparable. I don't know how it will ever take place again without me, but Christoph Wagner-Trenkwitz said yesterday that if he can no longer do it, I should commentate on the broadcasts. Perhaps surprising new career opportunities will open up here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
