“The Opera Ball and I are now inseparable”

"Krone" : What is your conclusion after this Opera Ball, considering that a lot had to be done for security?

Bogdan Roščić: There were a lot of new strict measures in terms of security and I think they have proven their worth. Fortunately, the audience doesn't even see in detail what security measures the authorities are actually taking. But I hope all the guests not only felt comfortable, but also safe. Apart from that, it was a great party, and I particularly enjoyed the opening, which was only minimally disturbed by people getting drunk surprisingly early.