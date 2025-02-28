New accusations: now office manager Schimanek has to go

Emails with statements glorifying the Nazis

In a parliamentary question to Rosenkranz on Thursday evening, the Greens have now published alleged emails from 2010 to 2015 that are supposed to prove Schimanek's direct email contacts with at least two people who are currently in the files of the German authorities on suspicion of membership of a right-wing terrorist organization. The Greens also see the Nazi-glorifying and racist statements in the emails as an indication that Schimanek very much shares the right-wing extremist group's view of history and ideology. A piquant fact: the emails are said to have been sent from a parliamentary account - including the official signature of the Austrian parliament.