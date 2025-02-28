New accusations
New accusations: now office manager Schimanek has to go
René Schimanek, previously the office manager of FPÖ National Council President Walter Rosenkranz, is no longer in office. After new, serious allegations against him came to light, Schimanek asked for his employment to be terminated immediately.
The public prosecutor's office in Krems is investigating Schimanek for violations of the Prohibition and Weapons Act. The reason: as reported by the "Krone" newspaper, large quantities of ammunition and Nazi devotional objects were discovered during a house search in a forester's lodge in Langenlois - his main residence at the time! Explosive: according to investigation files, the forester's lodge was supposed to serve as a secret retreat for the German "Saxon Separatists", an extreme right-wing group.
Emails with statements glorifying the Nazis
In a parliamentary question to Rosenkranz on Thursday evening, the Greens have now published alleged emails from 2010 to 2015 that are supposed to prove Schimanek's direct email contacts with at least two people who are currently in the files of the German authorities on suspicion of membership of a right-wing terrorist organization. The Greens also see the Nazi-glorifying and racist statements in the emails as an indication that Schimanek very much shares the right-wing extremist group's view of history and ideology. A piquant fact: the emails are said to have been sent from a parliamentary account - including the official signature of the Austrian parliament.
Rosenkranz maintains his innocence
Despite the serious accusations, National Council President Walter Rosenkranz continues to maintain the innocence of his former office manager. "I am convinced that all the accusations and distortions surrounding his person will not only be cleared up, but will also lead to the complete rehabilitation of his reputation, which has been tarnished by investigations and political attacks," said Rosenkranz. At the same time, Rosenkranz warned against a political witch hunt and sharply criticized the fact that his employees were being dragged into political disputes.
