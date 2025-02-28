Time-lapse recording
“Blue Ghost” transmits spectacular video to Earth
The "Blue Ghost" lunar lander from Texas-based Firefly Aerospace is in low orbit and is preparing to land on Sunday. From an altitude of 100 kilometers, it has now taken the best pictures since NASA's "Apollo" missions (see video above).
The spectacular images were taken during the third orbit of the moon by "Blue Ghost" on February 24, during which the spacecraft was brought into a nearly circular and low lunar orbit, the US company reported.
The video, which can be seen here in time-lapse, was "taken about 100 kilometers above the lunar surface" and shows the back of the Earth's satellite as well as an overhead view of Blue Ghost's engines (center) and the radiator panels on each side, according to Firefly Aerospace.
The Blue Ghost lander, which was launched on January 15, has already been on its way for a month and a half. It is now in the immediate vicinity of the moon and regularly transmits spectacular images of its surface to Earth.
Landing planned in the Mare Crisium lowlands
The "Blue Ghost" is due to touch down on the moon at around 9.45 a.m. CET on Sunday. The lander and all scientific instruments on board are in good condition, Firefly Aerospace announced. The probe is scheduled to land in the so-called Mare Crisium, a lowland plain with a diameter of around 500 kilometers.
The US lunar lander has instruments on board for ten scientific investigations by NASA, which will be used to study the Earth's satellite for around two weeks. Among other things, it will drill into the surface to take samples.
NASA plans moon landing for 2027
The information will be used to prepare the planned manned missions to the moon. The US space agency is currently planning the first manned moon landing in more than 50 years for 2027.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
